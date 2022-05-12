Ryndon man charged with robbery, battery

ELKO – A Ryndon man was arrested this week on charges of robbing and injuring a relative last summer.
Robert R. McEneny, 32, was jailed Tuesday with bail set at $30,000.
An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Aug. 17 by a man who said he suffered a broken hip during an encounter with his brother, McEneny, on June 14.
The victim told the deputy he was repeatedly struck in the face during an argument over money that belonged to their mother, and fell on his hip in a gravel driveway. McEneny allegedly grabbed the $800 and left the scene.
The brother was transported to a Reno hospital for surgery on his hip.
A criminal complaint was filed May 5 charging McEneny with robbery or coercion, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
According to Elko County Jail records, McEneny was arrested in June 2020 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons.
McEneny was placed on probation for two years. Jail records indicate he has been arrested three times since then for violating probation, in addition to this week’s arrest.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Richard D. Heig
Richard D. Heig, 30, of Elko was arrested May 4, 2022, at Third and Cedar streets for and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance; burglary of a business; and use of credit or debit card without consent. Bail: $45,000
Katherine E. Zaval
Katherine E. Zaval, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.
Justin J. Oros
Justin J. Oros, 29, of Elko was arrested May 3, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Keikilani D. Joseph
Keikilani D. Joseph, 42, of Wells was arrested May 5, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Tadessa R. Lessard
Tadessa R. Lessard, 28, of Elko was arrested May 3, 2022, at Fifth and Walnut streets for violation of probation.
Jesse D. Rinaldo
Jesse D. Rinaldo, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested May 3, 2022, at 316 Dove Creek for violation of probation, resident operating vehicle without Nevada vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.
Robert R. McEneny
Robert R. McEneny, 32, of Ryndon was arrested May 2, 2022, on Interstate 80 in Elko on a warrant for petty larceny, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violation of probation.
Danyel D. Seloom
Danyel D. Seloom, 44, of West Wendover was arrested May 2, 2022, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Breanna M. Vest
Breanna M. Vest, 28, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at 895 W. Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Michael K. Pohlabel
Michael K. Pohlabel, 62, of Elko was arrested May 4, 2022, at Third and Cedar streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Talon S. Jones
Talon S. Jones, 29, of Fernley was arrested May 5, 2022, at Third and Commercial streets for battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640
Douglas R. Burkeybile
Douglas R. Burkeybile, 61, of Wells was arrested May 5, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Brandon J. Lennberg
Brandon J. Lennberg, 29, of Magna, Utah was arrested May 2, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of theft. Bail: $15,000
Travis R. Nichols
Travis R. Nichols, 25, of Reno was arrested May 1, 2022, at Fourth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested May 2, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for violation of probation.
Javon J. Keester
Javon J. Keester, 22, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
Benjamin J. Thompson
Benjamin J. Thompson, 34, of Elko was arrested April 30, 2022, at Ninth and Douglas streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000. He was also arrested May 2, 2022, at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt. Bail: $2,500
Fawn L. Bear
Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at 2175 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Dion M. LaRue
Dion M. LaRue, 42, of Elko was arrested May 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.