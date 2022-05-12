Ryndon man charged with robbery, battery

ELKO – A Ryndon man was arrested this week on charges of robbing and injuring a relative last summer.

Robert R. McEneny, 32, was jailed Tuesday with bail set at $30,000.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Aug. 17 by a man who said he suffered a broken hip during an encounter with his brother, McEneny, on June 14.

The victim told the deputy he was repeatedly struck in the face during an argument over money that belonged to their mother, and fell on his hip in a gravel driveway. McEneny allegedly grabbed the $800 and left the scene.

The brother was transported to a Reno hospital for surgery on his hip.

A criminal complaint was filed May 5 charging McEneny with robbery or coercion, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

According to Elko County Jail records, McEneny was arrested in June 2020 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons.

McEneny was placed on probation for two years. Jail records indicate he has been arrested three times since then for violating probation, in addition to this week’s arrest.

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

