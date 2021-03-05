Ryndon man charged with shooting neighbor's dog

ELKO – A Ryndon man has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly shooting a neighbor’s dog and trying to hide it.

Arturo Ruiz, 44, was charged in October with willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of a dog, and destroying or concealing evidence.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dog that had been shot shortly after 7 a.m. Aug. 24. Witnesses said their two dogs, a female husky and a male bulldog, had gone over to Ruiz’s property to visit his dog, and as they were returning he shot the husky named Zelda twice, then hauled her off in his pickup.

A deputy confronted Ruiz at his residence and he admitted shooting the dog, according to a report filed with the criminal complaint. Ruiz said the dogs killed 22 of his chickens and six ducks about a year earlier.

The deputy asked to be taken to the dog’s body so it could be recovered and the family could bury it. But when they arrived at the scene a little more than two miles away, Zelda was alive and limping toward them.

“Zelda came up to me and leaned against me while wagging her tail,” stated the deputy. She had a wound on her right rear leg and between her shoulder and neck.

She was returned to her owner and taken to the vet.

Ruiz was booked at Elko County Jail on Feb. 26. The booking information did not list any bail amounts.

