Ryndon man gets jail time for lewdness with cab driver

ELKO – A Ryndon man has been ordered to register as a sex offender after being convicted of lewdness for groping a female taxi cab driver who was called to drive him home.

According to a deputy’s report, Esteban Romero-Bugarin, 72, groped two female taxi drivers on March 28. One was called to the Ryndon Country Store around 9:30 a.m. and given $50 to drive him home. He reportedly leaned forward from the back seat and grabbed her breast and leg. She was able to get free and call 911.

A similar incident happened earlier in the day with another driver, according to the deputy’s report, but she was new on the job and didn’t call law enforcement.

Romero-Bugarin was not arrested at the scene. When the deputy tried to detain him he “was so intoxicated that he was having difficulties walking and balancing and was also unable to get in the back of the patrol vehicle,” the deputy wrote.

He was charged on April 20 with one count of open or gross lewdness, a gross misdemeanor.

Romero-Bugarin failed to appear in court and was one of several people arrested in July during a sweep coordinated with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to check sex offender registrations and conduct warrant arrests.

After he pleaded guilty, District Judge Mason Simons sentenced him on March 10 to one year in jail, placed him on probation for five years, and ordered him to serve 90 days in jail within the first six months of his probation.

