top story

Ryndon man gets prison time for battery

ELKO – A Ryndon man arrested for robbing and injuring a relative in June 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Robert R. McEneny, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

According to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office report, McEneny’s brother suffered a broken hip during a dispute over money that belonged to their mother. The victim told a deputy he was repeatedly struck in the face during the incident and fell on his hip in a gravel driveway as McEneny made off with $800 cash.

The brother was transported to a Reno hospital for surgery on his hip.

District Judge Mason Simons sentenced McEneny this week to 2-5 years in prison with the sentence to run concurrently with a previous case.

According to Elko County Jail records, McEneny was arrested in June 2020 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 16-40 months in prison by Simons.

After being released on probation, jail records indicate he was arrested three additional times before the incident in Ryndon.

Robert McEneny

McEneny
