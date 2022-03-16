Ryndon man sentenced on firearms charge

ELKO – A Ryndon man accused of threatening another man with a shotgun has been given a suspended sentence.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Garrett D. Albertson’s residence on Feb. 6, 2021, after he allegedly threatened to kill his female roommate’s dogs and horses. A witness said he and the roommate were heading toward the horses when Albertson “came back outside with a shotgun, racked a round in the chamber, and threatened to kill” him, stated the deputy’s report.

The roommate stepped between them, at which point Albertson allegedly backhanded her in the face and another woman took his gun.

Albertson was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon or an alternate count of aiming a firearm at a human being, as well as battery for striking the woman.

He pleaded no contest to aiming a firearm at a human being and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail on March 2 by District Judge Kriston Hill. Albertson was placed on probation for one year, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,152.22 restitution to the victims.

