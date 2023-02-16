ELKO -- A Ryndon man who was arrested in September after reportedly beating his mother, threatening to kill his wife, and shooting holes through the roof of his pickup has been sentenced to prison.

Jordan V. O’Dell, 28, pleaded no contest to one felony charge of child abuse and one felony charge of coercion constituting domestic violence. He was sentenced this week to a minimum of four years in prison by Elko District Judge Kriston Hill.

Deputies responded to his residence on Jacinto Drive on the night of Sept. 23 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute with gunshots fired. They found O’Dell standing outside the residence with two women and four children inside.

A “high-risk takedown” was conducted and O’Dell was “yelling and abusive” as he was detained, according to a deputy’s statement.

Deputies determined that he had thrown his mother on the ground and hit her in the head with a tire thumper after she asked him to leave his wife alone. His wife said he was discharging a handgun at the ground and through the roof of his Dodge Ram pickup, but surrendered the firearm to her before deputies arrived.

The report said his wife was shaken “like a rag doll” and he had put his arm around her neck as she screamed for help. His mother was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives found four bullet holes in the pickup.

O’Dell was originally booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of child endangerment, four counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.