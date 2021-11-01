Ryndon man sought in attempted theft from C-A-L Ranch

ELKO – Police are seeking an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of attempting to steal a go-cart from C-A-L Ranch on Saturday.

According to the Elko Police Department, the store on Mountain City Highway reported the incident at about 6:50 p.m. The go-cart, valued at approximately $3,000, was parked in front of the store, near the main entrance.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Kerby P. Deaton of Ryndon. Police said he pushed the go-cart to the north side of the building and attempted to load it into the back of a dark gray 1990's model Dodge Dakota pickup.

When two store employees approached Deaton and confronted him about the theft, “Deaton produced a baseball bat and threatened the employees.”

A third employee approached in a forklift and attempted to block his vehicle. Deaton then got in his vehicle and drove over the sidewalk and grass, fleeing the area without the go-cart.

His pickup was last seen traveling east on Spruce Road.

“Deaton should be considered armed and dangerous,” stated police. “Members of the public should not approach or attempt to detain him.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Deaton is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or dial 911.

