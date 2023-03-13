ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to remain alert for calls from scammers.

Recently, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of an increase in reports of scams involving people claiming to be law enforcement. The callers are identifying themselves as deputies, sergeants, detectives and even civilian personnel. The call may appear to come from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office main line number of 775-738-3421. The caller will say you have a charge out against you, that a warrant has been issued or that your registration status is non-compliant.

The callers will go on to say you must pay through a 3rd party kiosk, wire money, provide a gift card or use bitcoin to get out of those charges, clear the warrant or validate your registration.

Very often law enforcement officers contact people to investigate cases or ask follow-up questions; however, neither a law enforcement officer nor any other caller from a law enforcement agency will contact you saying you owe money.

If you are contacted by what appears to be a law enforcement agency, and the caller asks for money, bitcoin, gift cards, or personal information, please hang up the phone and contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.