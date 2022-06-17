School burglar granted parole

ELKO – An Elko man sentenced to prison in February following a burglary at Southside Elementary School has been granted parole and will be released this weekend, according to the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation.

Raul M. Duran was 23 when he was accused in April 2020 of breaking a glass door at the school and taking items to his residence at a nearby trailer park. He was arrested on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, petit larceny and malicious damage to property.

Duran pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in March 2021 and was given a deferred sentence. He was arrested again in December 2021 on a probation violation and was sentenced Feb. 3, 2022, by District Judge Kriston Hill.

He was to serve 12-30 months, with two months’ credit for time served at the Elko County Jail, but was granted a June release.

