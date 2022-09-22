School bus struck in Battle Mountain

A school bus was involved in a collision Wednesday in Battle Mountain, according to the Lander County School District.

“Parents, we want to make the community aware that one of our school buses was hit broadside while taking students home after school,” stated a post on the district’s website.

The collision occurred on 3300 E. Street, which is about five miles west of the downtown area.

“There were several children on the bus when it was struck,” stated the announcement. “All children -- and the bus driver -- were able to walk away.”

The Lander County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for information about the collision.

The school district said “We are doing everything we can to support those involved but want you to be aware of the incident.”