16-year-old killed in shooting at McDonald's

ELKO – A 16-year-old high school student working at McDonald’s was shot to death Sunday night, and police are looking for a 24-year-old Winnemucca man who remained at large Monday evening.

Police were called at 9:36 p.m. after a man walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through the window, striking Kylee Leniz. He then fled on foot toward Idaho Street.

Police identified the suspect as Justin Michael Mullis. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not attempt to take action,” stated police. “If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call 911.”

Officers from the Elko Police Department, Elko County Sheriff’s Department, Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crime scene.

Leniz was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night," stated Chris Kassity, McDonald’s owner-operator. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy.”