ELKO – The old C-A-L Ranch on the east side of Elko is proving to be a popular target for burglars.
An Elko man was arrested early Tuesday morning for attempted burglary at the store’s storage yard behind the building.
Police responded to a silent alarm shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Mike Palhegyi. They found a hole cut in the fence near a repaired opening from a burglary last weekend, and a pair of wire cutters lying outside the fence.
Inside the fence they found Joshua B. Kirk, 28, hiding by a trailer.
Kirk was arrested for attempted burglary and his bail was listed at $5,000.
You have free articles remaining.
On Sept. 22, Nancy J. Chavez, 48, of Wells was arrested at the storage yard for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
The fence had been cut and approximately $1,300 worth of items were staged near a truck, according to police. Chavez was found in the back seat of the truck.
C-A-L Ranch recently moved to the shopping center on the west end of town but still has items at the old location.
“People must think it’s an easy target,” Palhegyi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.