ELKO – The old C-A-L Ranch on the east side of Elko is proving to be a popular target for burglars.

An Elko man was arrested early Tuesday morning for attempted burglary at the store’s storage yard behind the building.

Police responded to a silent alarm shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Mike Palhegyi. They found a hole cut in the fence near a repaired opening from a burglary last weekend, and a pair of wire cutters lying outside the fence.

Inside the fence they found Joshua B. Kirk, 28, hiding by a trailer.

Kirk was arrested for attempted burglary and his bail was listed at $5,000.

On Sept. 22, Nancy J. Chavez, 48, of Wells was arrested at the storage yard for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

The fence had been cut and approximately $1,300 worth of items were staged near a truck, according to police. Chavez was found in the back seat of the truck.

C-A-L Ranch recently moved to the shopping center on the west end of town but still has items at the old location.

“People must think it’s an easy target,” Palhegyi said.

