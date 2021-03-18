Second man arrested in connection with November shooting

ELKO – A second man has been arrested in connection with the BB-gun shooting of a 14-year-old girl in November.

Derek I. Torrealday, 18, of Caliente was arrested on a warrant for battery with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse. He was booked into Elko County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The girl reported being shot on the afternoon of Nov. 7 while riding her bike in the 600 block of Pine Street. The girl told police a silver Ford F-150 drove up to her and began shooting her with what she believed was a BB gun.

Police said the girl had minor injuries.

Man arrested for shooting at girl on bike ELKO – A Caliente man was jailed on $120,000 bail after a 14-year-old girl reported she was shot while riding her bike in the tree streets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was pulled over a short time later and police said the weapon was found inside.

Christopher Mangum, 18, of Caliente was arrested at the time on charges of conspiracy to commit child abuse and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was listed at $120,000.

According to an Elko Police Department report on the incident, Mangum was driving the pickup when it was pulled over. Torrealday was in the front passenger seat and two females were in the back seat.