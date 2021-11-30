Second man arrested in Wendover check counterfeiting case

ELKO – The second of two men suspected of setting up a check counterfeiting lab in a West Wendover hotel room has been arrested more than two years after the crimes occurred.

Camden J. Clark, 32, of Kearns was arrested Monday on a felony warrant for burglary, establishing or possessing a financial forgery lab, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. His bail was listed at $160,000.

Clark and Daniel Gill, then 24, of Salt Lake City drew the attention of hotel-casino staff when they checked in to a room on Nov. 3, 2019, with luggage including a boxed Canon printer.

According to an employee, they “were giving Front Desk workers a hard time,” a West Wendover Police Department report said. Multiple driver’s licenses were reportedly observed in their vehicle or in their possession.

Police determined that Gill had been arrested before on forgery and identity theft charges. They did not have enough probable cause to enter his hotel room but knocked on the door. There was no answer.

Clark was later observed at the room’s entrance and then they were seen “in the hallway and running to their vehicle.”

The men were locked out of the room for trespassing. Police later entered the room at the hotel’s request and found several checks belonging to other people, a Canon printer, a driver’s license with the face cut out, and other evidence.

Gill was arrested Feb. 20, 2020, on a felony warrant for burglary, establishing or possessing financial forgery laboratory, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check.

A year later he was listed as a resident of Chicago when he pleaded guilty to possession of personal identifying information for the purpose of making fictitious checks and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons.

He was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve 120 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0