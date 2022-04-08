 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several shots fired inside Spring Creek home

Hayland Drive and Spring Valley Parkway

A Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department truck sits at Hayland Drive and Spring Valley Parkway Friday afternoon in response to a report of an active shooter at a Hayland residence. 

 ELKO DAILY

ELKO – A man fired several shots inside a Spring Creek home and was later subdued by being shot with rubber bullets.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Hayland Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. The residence was occupied by multiple people, and one of them had discharged multiple rounds from a handgun inside the residence.

Members of the sheriff's office arrived on scene along with members of the Nevada Highway Patrol and Department of Fish and Game. Lt. Doug Fisher of the Elko County Sheriff's Office immediately contacted the victims of the residence who had escaped outside and were not injured.

“Fisher talked the suspect into coming out of the residence using a cellular phone, but he refused to leave the front porch,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office. “The location of the handgun was unknown to officers on the scene, and therefore deputies made the decision to subdue the suspect with less lethal rounds. The shooter was subdued using less lethal rounds and taken into custody with minor injuries.”

No officers or civilians were injured during the confrontation.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available late Friday afternoon.

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Divorces

