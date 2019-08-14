ELKO – A sweep of Elko County sex offenders found a half-dozen were in noncompliance with registration requirements, according to the sheriff’s office.
A total of 143 sex offenders were checked and verified compliant. Eleven were unverified due to moving to another area or being at work or traveling. Six sex offenders are currently noncompliant and an investigation has been initiated to determine if any local, state or federal laws have been violated.
The “Operation Altitude” sweep took place during the week of Aug. 5-9. Other participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service from Reno, the Elko Police Department, Nevada Parole and Probation, Las Vegas Metro, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those agencies who participated in the successful sex offender sweep and to thank the public for their help during the sweep,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.