Sexual assault, battery trial underway in Elko District Court

ELKO – Opening arguments began in district court Monday in the trial of an Elko sheriff’s deputy who could face up to life in prison if he is convicted of sexually assaulting his girlfriend on two separate occasions six years apart.

Richard Lespade, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, all Category “A” felonies; and sale or transportation of a controlled substance, a Category “C” felony.

According to court documents, he is accused of sexual assault in May 2014 and late spring or summer of 2020. In a more recent incident, he is alleged to have bitten the woman’s ear during the assault.

She also alleges Lespade gave her prescription amphetamines to stay in the relationship and to attend family events.

Lespade was arrested Sept. 9 after a complaint was filed by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted in Judge Mason Simons’ courtroom, he faces 10 years to life in prison for the sexual assault charges and 10 years to life on the battery charge if there was substantial bodily harm.

Chief Deputy Elko District Attorney Chad Thompson told jurors the victim and Lespade had an “on-again, off-again” relationship, which was “on” at the time the first incident occurred in 2014.

The woman told investigators she was afraid to report the crimes because Lespade was a sheriff’s deputy. She told them she felt like she was “existing in the relationship.” After the last incident in 2020, she decided to get off the amphetamines and record videos of her confronting Lespade about the assaults, and report him to the authorities.

Thompson said the videos the jurors would see during the presentation of evidence would show that Lespade did not deny he committed the crimes when the victim brought them up, as he brushed off her accusations.

The woman consulted with domestic violence counselors before reporting the incidents to law enforcement and providing the videos to investigators.

“You’ll get to watch those videos, listen to them, and you decide whether he’s guilty of these crimes,” Thompson told the jurors.

Attorney Gary Woodbury, representing Lespade, said the relationship between him and the alleged victim “was a complicated one,” with Lespade not knowing exactly where they stood.

“It was impossible for him to understand what she was doing in the relationship,” Woodbury said. “She would not sit down and purposefully and clearly discuss what was going on between them. Mr. Lespade was extremely confused.”

Lespade financially supported his girlfriend, their child and her other child from an earlier relationship, Woodbury added.

“Throughout the relationship, he had been responsible for taking care of them,” Woodbury said.

He told the jury Lespade would testify that the first incident was “voluntary” and the second incident did not happen.

Lespade has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the trial, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to his arrest, Lespade worked in the sheriff’s department detention division.

The trial is expected to conclude early next week.