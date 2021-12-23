Sheriff: Bullets fired at homes in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Deputies and detectives with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two reports of residences being shot in the Spring Creek area on Wednesday.

One residence was near the intersection of Croydon Court and Croydon Drive. It was reported the residence had been struck twice in the garage. The residence was occupied, however no one was in the garage at the time of the shooting.

Investigators confirmed the residence had been struck by two bullets.

An additional investigation was conducted on a residence near the 400 block of Tiffany Drive. It was reported the residence had also been struck by two bullets. The two rounds that struck the residence were found in a bedroom and bathroom. No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

“Although no persons were harmed during these reckless acts, detectives are diligently working to confirm the intent of these crimes, as well as apprehending the suspect or suspects,” stated a Thursday morning release. “At this time, both shootings appeared to be random, several hours apart, and it is not yet confirmed that these shootings are related.”

Croydon is located in the housing section of Spring Creek near the Marina, and Tiffany is in the mobile home section.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with video surveillance in these areas to contact them if they believe they have video that may be related to the crimes.

“If you have any information on either shooting, please contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Elko County Sheriff’s Office Investigators through our Tip Line at 775-748-1684.”

In March, a Spring Creek man was arrested for shooting into a house on Thistle Drive in Spring Creek in August of 2020.

A woman and four juveniles were in the house at the time, according to an officer’s report. One bullet went into a television set that one of the occupants was standing beside at the time.

Jamie A. Barr, 42, pleaded guilty in July to attempting to discharge a firearm at or into an occupied structure and was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Mason Simons.

