Betty Freed

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday morning on multiple felony charges following a high-speed police chase through town in which she allegedly struck an Elko Police Department patrol vehicle.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies originally made a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Betty J. Freed, 47, about 10 miles east of Elko.

“Freed is known by local law enforcement and has a long history with local law enforcement,” said a release from the sheriff’s office. “Deputies observed unusual behavior of the driver and utilized the Elko County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to conduct a free air sniff of the light blue passenger car. The K9 alerted to the odor of illicit controlled substances.”

While the deputy was returning his K9 to the patrol unit the car sped off. The deputies pursued the westbound car and observed the driver throwing something out the passenger window. Freed pulled off the freeway at the west Elko exit and headed back toward town on the frontage road. By this time the Elko Police Department was also in pursuit.

“Freed then struck the rear and side of an Elko Police Department patrol unit,” the sheriff’s office reported. “As the vehicle passed Gateway RV deputies observed more items being thrown from the vehicle.”

The pursuit continued on Silver Street at speeds of up to 70 mph. Freed then turned onto 12th Street at a high rate of speed and the chase ended at a residence on Wildwood Way.

Freed was arrested and taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to jail. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon as well as five drug charges and nine driving offenses.

The drug charges include trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Freed is also charged with driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, driver failure to obey traffic control device, driving through private or public property to avoid traffic, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, two counts of duty to stop at an accident with attended vehicle or property damage, felony reckless driving with risk of death or substantial bodily harm, and following too closely.

Her charges also include destroying or concealing evidence.

Freed’s bail was listed at $418,265.

According to Elko Daily Free Press records, Freed was arrested in December 2016 for domestic battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

She was sentenced in August 2013 to serve 120 months in prison after being found guilty of trafficking a controlled substance.

Felony contempt of court warrants were issued for her arrest in June 2010 when she fled the Elko County Courthouse after being ordered to submit to a drug test.

Freed had been arrested in February 2010 on charges of attempting to smuggle meth into the Elko County Jail.

