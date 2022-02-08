Sheriff launches app

ELKO – Staying in touch with the sheriff’s office and jail is now easier than ever.

“Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza is excited to announce the release of a smartphone application,” the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. “This app will serve as a new way for the sheriff’s office to connect with Elko County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

“More and more public safety agencies are realizing the opportunity they have to reach and serve their public where they are … on their smartphones,” said Kevin Cummings, vice president with OCV.

In just a few clicks, users can find: Sheriff’s Welcome, Submit a Tip, Join Our Team, Press Release, Jail Info, Missing Persons, Contact Us, About Us, More!

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Elko Sheriff NV.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0