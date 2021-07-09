Sheriff, police team up with US Marshals on sex offender compliance, warrant arrests

ELKO – The Elko police and sheriff’s departments recently teamed up with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to check sex offender registrations and conduct warrant arrests, including one sexual assault suspect who was located out of state.

Donald Alexander Young, 35, of Montello was arrested in Kamas, Utah, and booked on $182,500 bail in connection with a Jan. 15 report of a sexual assault in the Montello area. Charges include battery with intent to commit sexual assault upon a victim age 16 or older, domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse or neglect, coercion with physical force or immediate threat of physical force, and false imprisonment.

During the operation law enforcement conducted 162 sex offender verifications throughout Elko County. They found that 86 offenders were in compliance, 62 offenders were not home, and 14 offenders were non-compliant.

“Law enforcement officers will conduct further follow-up in attempt to verify the 62 offenders’ information that were not home,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Officers will open criminal investigations on the 14 offenders that were identified as non-compliant.”

Other warrant arrests made in the 2021 Silver Star Operation were: