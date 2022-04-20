Sheriff’s Office identifies domestic violence shooting victims

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple who died from gunshot wounds in a domestic violence incident Tuesday in Spring Creek.

At approximately 4:49 p.m., Elko Central Dispatch received a 911 call when two children ran to a neighbor’s house and reported that their mother had been shot. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 703 Spring Creek Parkway and made entry into the residence.

They discovered Cassandra Banuelos, 44, lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. They also discovered Reuben Banuelos, 53, lying near Cassandra with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures on Cassandra, unfortunately they were unsuccessful. Cassandra was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reuben was still breathing and therefore was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The case is currently under investigation to determine a motive and to try and make sense of a senseless act of violence,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Reuben has prior arrests, including one in 2014 for assault with a deadly weapon where he was found not guilty at trail.

Cassandra was a former member of the Spring Creek Association’s Committee of Architecture, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

“We ask that you respect both families’ privacy as they will all need time to heal,” stated the sheriff’s office. “If you or someone that you know is suffering from domestic violence, please reach for out for help. There are resources in our community such as CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) and local law enforcement, we will do everything within our power to help you.”

