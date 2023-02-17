ELKO – Elko County residents in crisis can get immediate attention for mental health issues, thanks to a mobile crisis intervention program launched this week by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been equipped with iPads they can use to connect people with a behavioral health nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The program is designed to provide immediate crisis intervention access to a person in a potentially life-threatening situation, Undersheriff Justin Ames stated. Deputies will be able to provide a video visit with a behavioral health nurse to assist the person not only with the immediate crisis, but also to connect them to services that will assist with struggles over the long term.

Ames said the goal of this program is to provide the people of Elko County with a recourse that until now was only available in larger communities.

“Our ultimate goal is to prevent the tragic loss of life that has become all too prevalent within our community,” he said.

Ames also wants to remind everyone that there are resources available outside of this program such as dialing the National Suicide and Crisis Prevention hotline at 988, the Nevada Crisis Line at 1-775-784-8090, and the Youth Crisis and Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-442-4673.

“Sheriff Narvaiza and I, along with the entire Sheriff’s Office, want to remind you that is OK to not be OK. If you or someone you know needs these services, please make the call. “

The crisis program is also available to city residents through the Elko Police Department.