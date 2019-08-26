{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who is “a subject of interest in the commission of multiple felony offenses that occurred within Elko County.”

The office identified the man as Wesley Lydon and said he “is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

A photo but no other identifying information about Lydon or the alleged offenses was provided in the sheriff’s office release.

“If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Wesley Lydon or has any contact with Lydon please contact 911 immediately,” the statement concluded.

