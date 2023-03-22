ELKO – If grant money comes through as expected, the Elko County Sheriff’s Department will have its own DNA testing machine that will eliminate travel to Washoe County with samples.

Undersheriff Justin Ames said “it’s just really exciting” that the sheriff’s office will be the first rural law enforcement agency to receive a rapid DNA machine, and he said the resource will be “available to all law enforcement out here.”

Elko County Commissioners approved the application for a $486,000 grant from the Fiscal Year 2023 Bryne Discretionary Grant Program on March 15 to purchase the machine. Abby Wheeler, the county’s grants and contracts manager, said it already has congressional appropriation but “just has to go through the process.”

She said U.S. Rep Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., “had a hand in putting it through.”

Commissioner Jon Karr made the motion to seek the grant, stating that “I think it is necessary, as much as they can learn from DNA swabs these days and not spending long weeks waiting for Reno to get back to us.”

Currently, deputies or detectives drive DNA samples to Washoe County for testing. The sheriff’s office would still use the Washoe County database for DNA, and DNA that isn’t the system would stay in the database for future reference, Ames said.

“It really makes us more efficient as far as getting almost immediate results in DNA matches,” he said about having a local machine.

Wheelers said it will take 90 minutes from putting the cartridge in the machine and obtaining DNA results.

There are many reasons to take NDA samples, including to help solve murders, assaults and other serious crimes, as well as helping identify bodies, according to Ames, especially because the sheriff’s department is the coroner for all deaths in the county.

“This system would enable the office to rapidly identify those deceased persons who are not readily identified through other means,” according to the grant application. Ames said there can be liability if a body is wrongly identified because the deceased was using another identity, for example.

The funding request form states that the “Elko County Sheriff’s Office would like to purchase a Rapid DNA instrument to help bolster law enforcement efficiency, improve community outcomes, and assist to ease the workload in our state crime lab. We see this as a critical tool to reform our region, save time and keep the community safe.”

Other grants

County commissioners additionally approved seeking a $500,000 grant for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center now under construction in Elko from the Office on Violence Against Women through the U.S. Department of Justice to provide crisis intervention, treatment and response to children and young adults.

The grant would be for three years.

District Attorney Tyler Ingram in the past has described the center as a one-stop shop for juvenile victims for sexual violence and assault. He told commissioners on March 15 that Eureka County has just agreed to provide $100,000 a year for the center and White Pine County has agreed to give what it can up to $100,000 a year for operations.

Additionally, commissioners approved an application for a $400,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to support and expand the Fourth Judicial District Court’s Adult Drug Program.

According to the application, a recovery coach helps participants as they enter the program in meeting their immediate goals and needs, “such as housing, life skills, budgeting, job search, etc.” Those in the program administered through District Judge Al Kacin’s court also receive treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

The grant money would be for Sept. 30, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2029.

All three of the grants the county is seeking are 100%, with no county match required.

“It’s eye opening, all the grants we get. It’s tons of money,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said.