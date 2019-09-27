ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has updated its missing persons report on an Osino couple.
Elizabeth Agee-Morrison, 31, was reported missing Tuesday and Douglas Benjamin Hegge was reported missing the following day.
Agee-Morrison is described as approximately 5-foot, 3-inches in height, 140 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.
The last known contact with her was Sept. 20 on Facebook, and she has not been seen in person since Sept. 14, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hegge was described as 5 foot, 6 inches in height, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He is reported to have been last seen wearing jeans and a black T-shirt.
“Deputies were informed that Elizabeth Agee-Morrison is missing and may be in the company of Doug Hegge,” stated the sheriff’s office.
The person who reported Agee-Morrison missing on Tuesday stated that she lived with Hegge in the Osino area, and that their residence had been cleaned out. Deputies checked the residence and no occupants were located.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing persons.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 738-3421 or the Elko Central Dispatch non-emergency line, 777-7300.
Aaron Marriott
Aaron M. Marriott, 21, of West Wendover, Utah was arrested Sept. 24 at 1602 Butte Street Apt. C for fugitive felon from another state. No bail.
Adam Gilson
Adam M. Gilson, 36, of Elko was arrested Sept. 25 at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Carol Crunk
Carol L. Crunk, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 21 at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $5,600
Cody Paschal
Cody M. Paschal, 29, of Spring Creek, was arrested Sept. 24 at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street for possessing, receiving, transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Dion LaRue
Dion M. LaRue, 40, of Elko was arrested Sept. 22 at 1245 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,500
Jarrett Beckner
Jarrett T. Beckner, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 19 at 2763 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Michael Ferguson
Michael P. Ferguson, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24 at Errecart Boulevard and Silver Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,640
Nancy Chavez
Nancy J. Chavez, 48, of Wells was arrested Sept. 22 in the 2500 block of Manzanita Lane for grand larceny; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; trafficking a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
Patrick Carpenter
Patrick K. Carpenter, 40, of Groveland, California was arrested Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, nonresident driving with an out-of-state driver’s license, unsafe starting/movement of stopped vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $51,610
Paul Cowles
Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested Sept. 20 at 1515 Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Rick Robles
Rick M. Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 20 at 1515 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Maritza Rodriguez-Sandoval
Maritza Rodriguez-Sandoval, 39, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 21 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $16,435
Lucas Miller
Lucas L. Miller, 22, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 20 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for abuse of an older or vulnerable person. Bail: $10,000
(1) comment
This article is wrong Doug is missing too not just beth. We are trying to locate Doug also and there is also a .missing person report filed on Doug too. He wasast seen on wed8 the 17th and has been missing since. He's 5'6" tall blonde hair and hazel green eyes. He has mutiple tattoos on his back and arms and a scar on his back from surgery. If seen please contact the sheriff's office. But I think the paper needs to get their facts all straight before they Publis something like this!!
