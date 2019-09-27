{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has updated its missing persons report on an Osino couple.

Elizabeth Agee-Morrison, 31, was reported missing Tuesday and Douglas Benjamin Hegge was reported missing the following day.

Agee-Morrison is described as approximately 5-foot, 3-inches in height, 140 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

The last known contact with her was Sept. 20 on Facebook, and she has not been seen in person since Sept. 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hegge was described as 5 foot, 6 inches in height, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He is reported to have been last seen wearing jeans and a black T-shirt.

“Deputies were informed that Elizabeth Agee-Morrison is missing and may be in the company of Doug Hegge,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The person who reported Agee-Morrison missing on Tuesday stated that she lived with Hegge in the Osino area, and that their residence had been cleaned out. Deputies checked the residence and no occupants were located.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 738-3421 or the Elko Central Dispatch non-emergency line, 777-7300.

