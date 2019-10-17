ELKO -- The Elko County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center announced a new mailing address for mail sent to inmates.
Anyone writing to an inmate should send their letter to Elko County Detention Center, c/o Inmate name and number, P.O. Box 2028, Elko, NV 89803.
All inmate mail received at the Silver Street address after Nov. 1 will be returned to sender.
