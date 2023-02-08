ELKO – A man was shot to death and a woman stabbed to death in a residence east of Elko before the killer took his own life.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday provided the results of a preliminary investigation into an incident that was described as a murder-suicide at White Rock on Jan. 31.

Deputies were called to the home on Hopi Street at about 3:49 a.m. on a report of shots fired inside the residence.

When deputies arrived on the scene they contacted occupants who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. They advised a gunman had shot people in the house. Deputies, with the assistance of an officer from the Elko Police Department, made entry into the residence and discovered three people deceased.

“The initial investigation revealed that Donald Van Hoy, 44, of Elko had murdered the other two and then had taken his own life,” the sheriff’s office stated Wednesday.

One of the victims has been identified as Andrew Carpenter, 45, from Elko. Carpenter was shot while he was on the couch in the front room of the residence. The other victim, Tiffany Jordan, 47, from Elko was stabbed multiple times while she was in the bathroom.

“The case is still in the beginning stages of the investigation, and we are diligently working on discovering all the facts and a possible motive,” stated the sheriff’s office.

“If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help. You can call or text 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Nevada Crisis Line is 1-775-784-8090. The Youth Crisis and Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-442-4673.”