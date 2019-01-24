SPRING CREEK – A new year is bringing changes to law enforcement in Spring Creek, with a full-time deputy to be stationed in the homeowners association in the coming months.
Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza made the announcement to the Spring Creek Association board of directors on Jan. 23, outlining his department’s vision to open communication lines and strengthen their presence in the community.
“Everyone is paying for our service and we need to step up,” Narvaiza told the board.
Some of the initiatives include remodeling the substation office at 263 Spring Valley Parkway for a full-time deputy, who will be available to the public eight hours a day Monday through Friday.
Deputies' schedules will be adjusted to provide coverage in the Spring Creek area, Narvaiza explained.
“We will have a deputy in there to take in-office reports,” he said, adding that the remodel is already underway and a deputy to be stationed in three to four months. “So instead of having to drive into Elko or have somebody run out to the residence, you’re welcome to stop by and fill out a statement and the report will get done."
School safety is another issue the sheriff’s office is tackling, by creating a safety plan for a greater law enforcement presence at Spring Creek schools, with deputies “adopting” a school throughout the school district and learning the school’s layout.
The success of the School Resource Officer program, which Undersheriff Jim Carpenter led for five years, is something that the sheriff’s office wants to build upon, Narvaiza said.
“These SRO guys are awesome talking to these kids,” Narvaiza said. “We want our guys to get to know these kids … talk to the teachers and get to know the school.”
Narvaiza also addressed animal control in Spring Creek, stating that there is a county leash law that affects residents. He talked about the rights a person has to put down an animal attacking an individual, another animal or livestock.
“If it’s an actual attack, chasing kids and being aggressive, you do have that right to put that dog down,” Narvaiza said. “But as soon as you do, we expect a call of what took place and we’ll send out an animal control person and deputy to write it up.”
Normally, charges against that person are not filed, but if the gunshot misses, the individual could be charged with discharging a firearm.
“Please make sure you know where that round is going to go,” Narvaiza said.
Since the sheriff’s office and association hired an animal control officer, calls went up from about 1,000 in 2017 to about 1,800 in 2018, Narvaiza reported, noting that deputies will assist with calls when the animal control officers are off duty.
Narvaiza said the sheriff’s office will also work with the association to look at stiffer penalties for animals running at large and cruelty to animals.
In the coming months, Narvaiza said the sheriff’s office is looking forward to working with Spring Creek residents and the association to make “Spring Creek and its schools a safe place for everyone” while addressing some long-standing issues in the homeowners association.
“We're here for you guys," Narvaiza said. "We want to have these guys have a good working relationship with all the people."
"You have to have open communication with people and these boards. That’s the only way it’s going to get fixed if we know about it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.