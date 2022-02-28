Sheriff's office issues scam alert

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to remain alert for calls from scammers.

Recently deputies have seen an increase in reports of scams involving people claiming to be law enforcement or government employees. The callers are identifying themselves as deputies, sergeants, detectives, and even civilian personnel. The call may appear to come from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office main line number of 775-738-3421 or one of the Elko County Offices. The caller will say you have a charge out against you or ask questions in attempt to obtain your identity information.

The callers may go on to say you can wire money or provide a gift card to get out of those charges.

Very often law enforcement officers contact people to investigate cases or ask follow-up questions. However, neither a law enforcement officer nor any other caller from a law enforcement agency will contact you saying you owe money.

If you are contacted by what appears to be a law enforcement agency, and the caller asks for money, gift cards, or personal information, please hang up the phone and contact the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.

