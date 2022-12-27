Sheriff's office sees increase in animal abuse, neglect

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an increase in animal abuse and neglect cases, including one that involved six horses.

“One was deceased when we got on scene,” said Lt. Doug Fisher. “We ended up having to put two more down, and we have three in our custody and care at this point in time.”

Fisher said two dogs were seized as well. He told Elko County Commissioners last week that such incidents have been on the rise.

“It’s a huge uptake,” he said.

Another horse complaint was investigated and “Now the owner is taking preventative measures in moving the animals into a more healthy environment,” Fisher said.

“We’ve had a case that kind of was a persistent one out on Spring Valley which encompassed 30, 35 calls for service and a dozen reports,” Fisher said. “We finally ended up doing a search and seizure order on that, and ended up removing the animals from that residence.”

Another case involved an owner that “ended up shooting puppies just because they wanted to.”

Fisher said a search and seizure warrant was served and deputies removed a firearm and a puppy.

In a Ryndon case, Jon P. Hickox, 42, of Elko was arrested Dec. 7 on a single misdemeanor charge of torturing, injuring or abandonment of animals. His bail was listed at $1,140.

According to a report attached to the complaint filed in January, a deputy was dispatched to check on the welfare of horses at an RV park on Coal Mine Canyon Road in November 2021.

Six horses were on the property, and four of them “appeared emaciated as all of their bones were visible,” the deputy noted.

The deputy provided water for the horses and determined that a horse trailer at the residence was registered to Hickox.

According to Nevada Revised Statutes, conviction on a first offense could result in a sentence of two days to six months in jail; performing 48 to 120 hours of community service; and/or a fine of $200 to $1,000.

In another case from last year, a Boise man was arrested in June 2021 following an incident in which he attacked an adult dog with a baseball bat and hatchet after he said he thought it had bitten a toddler.

The dog was treated by a veterinarian and Hicks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful torture, maiming or mutilation of a dog. He was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.