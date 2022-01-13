Shirtless, shoeless man arrested for assault at Walmart

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening construction workers at a gun store and employees at Walmart.
Elko Police Department officers were called to the gun store at 9:30 a.m. on a report of a man “waving a stick around and threatening a construction crew working in the area.”
“While officers were en route to the call, the suspect ran across the street and into the Walmart store, where he made threats to kill employees,” stated police.
The man was not wearing shoes or a shirt, despite the below freezing temperature.
Cody Calli, 30, of Elko was found inside Walmart but police said he headed toward the exit doors, running into a Walmart employee as he fled.
An officer caught Calli but a struggle ensued.
“During the altercation, Calli put his hands around the officer's neck in an apparent attempt to strangle him,” stated police.
A backup officer deployed a Taser, striking Calli in the torso. Officers were able to handcuff him without further incident, and he was provided medical attention from EMS at the scene.
Two EPD officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.
The suspect was booked into Elko County Jail under the name George Sanchez, but police said he was later identified as Calli. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, battery on an officer, two counts of coercion, simple battery, and resisting a public officer.
His bail was listed at $34,780.
This week's felony arrests:
Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests
Alesha Piccinini
Alesha Piccinini, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 1, 2022, at 434 Gypsum Lane for felony child abuse or neglect and second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $105,140
Alex M. Knudson
Alex M. Knudson, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 1, 2022, at 418 Poplar Drive for violation of probation.
Blake A. Swank
Blake A. Swank, 29, of Elko was arrested Jan. 4, 2022 at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation
Chavis V. Russell
Chavis V. Russell, 38, of Elko was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, at 512 Morse Lane for domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. Bail: $42,500
Jesus M. Morones Jr.
Jesus M. Morones Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested Dec. 30, 2021, at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation.
Joshua J. Gemberling
Joshua J. Gemberling, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 4, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Keikilani D. Joseph
Keikilani D. Joseph, 42, of Wells was arrested Jan. 1, 2022, at Humboldt Avenue and Second Street in Wells for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,970
Richard T. Foot
Richard T. Foot, 28, of Eureka, Utah, was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, at Montego Bay Casino for cheating at gambling game. Bail: $10,000
Rick L. Sandman
Rick L. Sandman, 75, of Elko was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000
Troy W. Trujillo
Troy W. Trujillo, 53, of Millcreek, Utah, was arrested Jan. 6, 2021, at the Peppermill Casino on four counts of embezzlement; two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and defrauding a proprietor. Bail: $55,000
Wade A Knight Jr.
Wade A Knight Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, at 1234 Southside Drive on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $20,000
Celina Lievanos
Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested Jan. 4, 2022, at 358 Hot Springs Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $27,140
