Shirtless, shoeless man arrested for assault at Walmart

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening construction workers at a gun store and employees at Walmart.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the gun store at 9:30 a.m. on a report of a man “waving a stick around and threatening a construction crew working in the area.”

“While officers were en route to the call, the suspect ran across the street and into the Walmart store, where he made threats to kill employees,” stated police.

The man was not wearing shoes or a shirt, despite the below freezing temperature.

Cody Calli, 30, of Elko was found inside Walmart but police said he headed toward the exit doors, running into a Walmart employee as he fled.

An officer caught Calli but a struggle ensued.

“During the altercation, Calli put his hands around the officer's neck in an apparent attempt to strangle him,” stated police.

A backup officer deployed a Taser, striking Calli in the torso. Officers were able to handcuff him without further incident, and he was provided medical attention from EMS at the scene.

Two EPD officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect was booked into Elko County Jail under the name George Sanchez, but police said he was later identified as Calli. Charges include assault with a deadly weapon, battery on an officer, two counts of coercion, simple battery, and resisting a public officer.

His bail was listed at $34,780.

