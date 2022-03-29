Shooting reported near I-80 west of Carlin

ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident off Interstate 80 west of Carlin.

A message on their Facebook page said multiple agencies were en route to the scene early Tuesday evening. Motorists should avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

If confirmed, it would be the second highway shooting in the region since the start of the year. A man being chased on I-80 between Elko and Wells shot himself Feb. 19 and his vehicle crashed.

Last July, Nevada Highway Patrol investigated an incident on I-80 near Reno after gunshots were reportedly fired at a vehicle following a crash.

