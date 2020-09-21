Shooting results in attempted-murder arrest

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect, identified as Clinton Diong, fired a handgun multiple times into an occupied vehicle, striking the 24-year-old female driver one time in the neck as she was driving away from the residence. The victim and witnesses indicate Diong was in the front yard of his residence, naked, and wielding a handgun at the time he fired the shots in to the vehicle. When Diong allegedly fired the handgun into the vehicle, it was also occupied by a 30-year-old adult male and three minor children.