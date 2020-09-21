Shooting results in attempted-murder arrest

In the early morning of September 21, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Moon Lane area in reference to a report of a shooting.
The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect, identified as Clinton Diong, fired a handgun multiple times into an occupied vehicle, striking the 24-year-old female driver one time in the neck as she was driving away from the residence. The victim and witnesses indicate Diong was in the front yard of his residence, naked, and wielding a handgun at the time he fired the shots in to the vehicle. When Diong allegedly fired the handgun into the vehicle, it was also occupied by a 30-year-old adult male and three minor children.
The driver was transported to Humboldt General Hospital for initial treatment, and then flown to Renown Medical Center, in Reno, for additional treatment. The driver is in stable condition and expected to recover from her injuries.
Diong was booked in to the Humboldt County Detention Center on charges of NRS 200.030 Murder (Attempt), NRS 200.508 Child Endangerment, NRS 202.285 Discharging a Firearm at or in to a Structure / Vehicle, NRS 202.257 Possession of a Firearm Under the Influence of Drugs / Alcohol, and NRS 200.481 Battery.
