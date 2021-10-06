Short spending spree ends in arrest

ELKO – Fast police work landed an Elko man in jail and resulted in the recovery of stolen credit cards on Tuesday.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the Maverick Casino Hotel after a woman who stayed there the night before called to say she was missing a folder containing credit cards, personal identification and other important documents. She noticed the theft after arriving at home in California.

Several fraudulent charges had been made on her credit card by then. Police went to Walmart, where one charge was made by a man about an hour after the woman had left Elko. Another charge was made later in the day by a man in different clothing, accompanied by a woman.

The couple was then spotted by another officer in the 3000 block of Idaho Street.

Caden L. McClellan, 23, was found to be in possession of four of the credit cards, according to a police report. Charges had also been made at Maverik gas station and Burger King, along with two ATM withdrawals.

He was arrested on three counts of burglary, four counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent, and three counts of fraud by authorized cardholder of debit or credit card or ID.

McClellan’s bail was listed at $95,000.

