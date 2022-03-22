Shot fired at car in Spring Creek

ELKO – Someone shot a car while it was being driven Friday night on Country Club Parkway in Spring Creek, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was struck by a single bullet in the side rear quarter panel around 9 p.m. The driver was not injured and no one else was in the vehicle.

“The initial investigation revealed that the shooting is random,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver could not tell where the shot came from. The driver fled the scene to call 911.

An extensive search of the area was conducted and surrounding residents were interviewed.

This incident follows two reports on Dec. 22 of residences being shot in Spring Creek.

The garage of a home near the intersection of Croydon Court and Croydon Drive was hit by two bullets. The residence was occupied, however no one was in the garage at the time of the shooting.

Another home on Tiffany Drive was struck by two bullets on the same afternoon. The rounds were found in a bedroom and bathroom. No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Country Club Drive connects with Spring Creek Parkway at the shopping area and at the opposite side of the parkway loop. Anyone who has surveillance video of the Country Club Drive area or surrounding area that may be relevant is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

“Many of these kinds of cases are solved with tips and help from the community,” stated the ECSO. “So please reach out with any information you may have about the person that committed this reckless act, activities that you believe are suspicious, or out of place in your community.”

Elko County Sheriff’s Office Investigators can be reached through the Tip Line at 775-748-1684. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office app or website.

