ELKO – Police are investigating a report of “shots fired” Saturday evening in a central Elko neighborhood.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to Sixth and River streets at about 6:15 p.m. When they arrived all involved parties had fled the area, according to police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
“Officers determined there was a dispute between several unidentified individuals,” he reported.
Evidence collected at the scene indicated that at least one shot was fired during the dispute. There is no evidence anyone was struck by a bullet.
The neighborhood is about a block from the main business district.
The EPD is continuing to investigate and is requesting anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 777-7310.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.