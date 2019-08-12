{{featured_button_text}}
Sixth and River streets
Google Maps

ELKO – Police are investigating a report of “shots fired” Saturday evening in a central Elko neighborhood.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to Sixth and River streets at about 6:15 p.m. When they arrived all involved parties had fled the area, according to police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

“Officers determined there was a dispute between several unidentified individuals,” he reported.

Evidence collected at the scene indicated that at least one shot was fired during the dispute. There is no evidence anyone was struck by a bullet.

The neighborhood is about a block from the main business district.

The EPD is continuing to investigate and is requesting anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 777-7310.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments