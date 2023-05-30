Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – Elko Police Department officers arrested a Carlin man Tuesday on charges of firing a gun multiple times downtown.

Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. to the area of Fifth and Silver streets on a report of a person firing a handgun in the air from a moving vehicle. Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect leaving a downtown restaurant before getting into a vehicle and firing the handgun as he left the area.

The vehicle was located a short time later and officers were able to stop the driver on North Fifth Street.

Police said passenger Saul Armendariz, 25, was identified as the one who had fired the shots. He was placed into custody for various weapons related charges and booked into the Elko County Jail.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Anyone who has information about the shots being fired in the downtown area, or discovered bullet holes in their property, is asked to contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7300.

This was the fifth shooting incident inr the past two weeks involving people from the Elko area.

On May 26, an Elko man was arrested after someone reported he was shooting at the Ruby Hill Motel in Eureka. The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office said Victor T. Westbrook, 32, was intoxicated and a firearm was located in the company vehicle he was driving.

On May 22, three juveniles in Spring Creek were arrested after shots were fired inside a camp trailer parked at a home in the Palace Heights tract. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported they were firing at a target on a wall inside the camper, but it was unknown how they obtained the firearm.

On May 21, an Elko man was arrested after multiple gunshots were fired in a Ryndon trailer park. Deputies said they were called around 3 a.m. about a man screaming, and heard shots fired as they arrived on the scene. Jeffrey D. Huff, 34, was arrested on accused of threatening a deputy on his way to jail.

On May 16, an 18-year-old Elko man allegedly fired multiple gunshots in the air at an east-end motel, and one shot toward a person. Police said Nathan R. Cortez, 18, was a passenger in a car during a parking lot confrontation between two couples.

The latest violations come after law enforcement reported a dozen shooting incidents in the Elko area in 2022.