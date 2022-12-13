Shots fired in downtown Elko

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning.

Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him, then reached into his car and began firing a handgun at him. Several fired Winchester 9mm casings were found on the ground.

The alleged victim described the suspect and his vehicle, which police were able to identify from a recent encounter. They were later spotted and the driver was identified as Devin T. Decker, 21.

Police said Decker consented to a search of his vehicle, and they found loose 9mm ammunition in the cup holder and a 100-count box of Winchester 9mm rounds nearby.

According to a police statement, Decker admitted to firing shots in the air because he was being disrespected by a group of “tough” guys. Afterward he said he went to his mother’s residence, where police later recovered the gun.

Decker was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. His bail was listed at $6,140.

According to jail and court records, this was at least the 12th shooting incident in the Elko area this year.