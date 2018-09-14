Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO – An argument between a man and a woman driving in the Smith’s parking lot ended with gunshots Thursday evening.

Three shots were fired, including one into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, according to Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

Barbara R. Theis, 54, and Kreg T. Vanstralen, 56, were heading home to Park City, Utah when “some sort of dispute” ensued between them at the shopping mall at about 6:20 p.m., Palhegyi said.

Theis got out of the pickup and allegedly fired three shots with a .38-caliber revolver. Then she allegedly pointed the weapon at a vehicle occupied by two women.

When police arrived they found a pickup matching witnesses’ description parked by the Smith’s gas station.

Palhegyi said Theis was found hiding under a blanket in the back seat.

She was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer.

She was not armed, so officer searched for the revolver and found it behind a bush beside the gas station. It still had two unfired rounds.

Palhegyi said Vanstralen was not cooperative with officers when they arrived. He was arrested for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Bail for Theis was listed at $41,140. Vanstralen’s bail was $1,140.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments