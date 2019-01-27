Try 1 month for 99¢
Shots fired in Spring Creek

The Elko County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting at this Spring Creek residence on Sunday morning.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK – Shots were fired in a Spring Creek residence Sunday morning, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Law enforcement was called at about 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible home invasion, according to Undersheriff Jim Carpenter.

Detectives spent the morning interviewing the home’s occupants. They determined that shots were fired but investigators were not sure whether a home invasion had occurred.

No one was injured, and no one had been arrested as of 11 a.m.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said it appeared that two people fired a total of three shots.

The home is located along Spring Creek Golf Course in the Marina Hills section of the homeowners’ association.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
3
4
4

Tags

Load comments