Shots fired into Elko businesses

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses.

The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Surveillance video from two of the incidents shows a dark colored medium to small sedan speeding past two of the businesses around the time the shots were fired.

Two of the businesses were in the area of Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway. The third business was near the intersection of Chris Avenue and North Fifth Street.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or the Elko PD Detective Unit at 775-777-7310.

Discharging a firearm into an occupied building is a felony crime in Nevada.

In addition, the risk of serious injury or death is very high when a firearm is indiscriminately discharged in a populated area.