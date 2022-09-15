Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon

ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run.

“Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon.

Further details and the man’s identity were not immediately available.

The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2001 Dodge pickup was seen Wednesday night at Denio Junction where the driver attempted to get fuel. The Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office responded to the remote area while the Elko County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with multiple agencies in an attempt to apprehend the armed suspect.

“The stolen pickup was seen in the area of Lakeview, Oregon and again the vehicle began to elude police,” stated the Elko sheriff’s office. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Oregon State Patrol, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and authorities from Lakeview, Oregon were actively engaged in the search for the suspect.

The pickup and small trailer had been stolen shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday from a residence on Durango Drive in Ryndon, a day after the suspect fled from state troopers. The trailer was later recovered in Elko.

The manhunt began Tuesday after Nevada State Police troopers began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.

The suspect abandoned the van near River Ranch, then stole a gray ATV and burglarized a couple of residences in that area, stated the sheriff’s office.

It is believed that he discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 31.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and dressed in camo. He fled on the ATV before deputies could arrive. Despite a widespread search he was not located overnight.

A couple hours after the pickup was reported stolen Wednesday morning, it was spotted in Humboldt County. A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Elko Undersheriff Justin Ames said.

“We believe it’s the same guy based off the proximity of where the vehicle was stolen,” he said.