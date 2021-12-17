 Skip to main content
Smash and grab at Elko ATV dealership

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested this week on a charge of breaking into an ATV dealership and making off with more than $1,000 worth of sportswear.

An Elko Police Department officer was called to the store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and was told that the suspect had fled the scene carrying several items. They noticed that a window on the side of the building had been broken.

Two new shirts were found on the ground at a trailer park across the street a short time later, and Jordan H. Mathews, 40, was arrested.

Items recovered from Mathews were valued at $1,319.82, according to a police statement.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of grand larceny and burglary of a business.

Bail was listed at $25,000.

Jordan H. Mathews

Mathews
