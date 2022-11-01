Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents

ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had what appeared to be a single bullet wound to her calf,” police said. She was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.

EPD detectives examined evidence and conducted interviews, and have identified a person of interest.

“The attack appears to be targeted and there is currently no danger to the general public,” police said. Further information about the suspect was not released Tuesday.

Anyone who has information on this case is encouraged to contact EPD detectives at 775-777-7310.

It was the first such incident in Elko County in over a month, but at least the 10th incident involving firearms so far in 2022.

In September, a Pennsylvania man was accused of invading a cabin in Deeth, where he stole a Colt .45 revolver and used it to shoot open his safe, stealing at least four other firearms.

Also in September, a Ryndon man was arrested for allegedly beating his mother and threatening to kill his wife, then shooting holes through the roof of his pickup.

In August an Elko man was arrested on burglary charges after allegedly stealing two safes containing 16 firearms.

In July, a Spring Creek man was accused of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two of his children with a BB gun.

Also in July, another Spring Creek man was accused of pointing a shotgun at a coworker’s face and firing, but the victim pushed the barrel away to avoid injury.

In June, a driver fired a handgun multiple times at a vehicle at 12th and Idaho streets during what police called a “road rage” incident. No one was injured.

In April, a woman was shot and killed by her husband who then shot and killed himself in Spring Creek.

Also in April, a Spring Creek man was arrested for firing a gun five times inside a home while several children were inside. No one was injured.

That same month an Elko man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at his live-in girlfriend when she came to pick up her belongings – which included the gun. However, the charges have since been dropped.

In March, a Spring Creek man was shot to death near Carlin and the shooter then shot and killed himself.