Speed checks ahead

ELKO — One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to increase high-visibility patrols from March 15-29.

Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other hazardous driving behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss crash into a fatality. Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

