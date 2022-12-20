Speeding enforcement returns as a post-pandemic priority

ELKO – Drivers who have been pushing the pedal to the metal without fear of being pulled over may have a surprise coming.

Law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols for speeding and aggressive driving – behaviors that are among the holdovers affecting public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a presentation to county commissioners this fall, Lt. Doug Fisher of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said speeding is part of a “culture change” that began in 2020.

In an effort to help slow the spread of the virus, law enforcement began taking a different approach to some violations. This meant fewer traffic stops, fewer arrests, and fewer people behind bars.

Fisher said traffic stops have been on the rise since then. In 2020 the sheriff’s office conducted 1,747 traffic stops, and as of September 2022 they had already done 2,993.

Commissioner Wilde Brough asked Fisher why there have been so many more cases.

“So, they know we’re throwing these warrants out, and so they’re not worried – is that why there is more stops now?”

“I think it’s actually a culture change after Covid,” Fisher replied. In the decades prior to the pandemic, he said he would be on the road in a marked patrol car and “people would actually slow down and follow me. Now they don’t care -- right past me at 90 to 100 miles an hour. They don’t care.”

Brough asked if drivers have a lack of respect now.

“Lack of respect, yes, absolutely,” Fisher said.

He told commissioners that officers are out on patrol “responding to the complaints of speeders and they’re trying to continue to work on it.”

The number of speeding cases handled in Elko Justice and Municipal courts also reflects the culture change when it comes to speeding.

In the years prior to 2020, speeding cases were rapidly rising. They went from 2,863 in 2017 to 5,319 in 2019 – a jump of 60% in only two years.

In 2020, the number of speeding offenses dropped back to nearly where it was three years earlier, at 2,924. Numbers were down even more in 2021, to 2,569.

Speeding cases in Elko courts Speeding cases were rising sharply before the Covid-19 pandemic, then dropped during a lull in enforcement. Now they are on the rise again.

Cases have begun to tick back up this year, reaching 3,112 as of mid-December.

But the push to enforce speeding laws and other minor crimes after the pandemic faces another challenge in the New Year. Starting Jan. 1, many speeding and other misdemeanors must be handled by law enforcement as "civil infractions."

Thanks to a law passed by the Nevada Legislature last year, many offenders will be issued a citation instead of taken to jail and booked.

According to a report by The Nevada Independent, that includes speeding offenses up to 30 miles per hour over the limit.

Drivers could still end up having their licenses suspended, however, based on the number of demerits they rack up with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Earlier this month, the Nevada State Police announced they were joining with other law enforcement agencies to “increase high-visibility patrols” through Jan. 3.

“Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other hazardous driving behaviors but driving too fast can turn a near miss crash into a fatality,” the department stated. “Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes.”

Besides the potential for injury or loss of life, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion a year.

Also this month, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office announced it has received a $26,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to support its ongoing participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety program.

The goal is to “reduce traffic fatalities on Nevada's roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including DUI, distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, and pedestrian safety.”

The extra funds will help pay local deputies for approximately 520 hours of performing traffic safety functions.

“The safety of the residents and visitors of Elko County is always the primary goal of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office,” the department stated.