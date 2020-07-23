Spring Creek couple booked on child abuse charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek couple with seven adopted children and 10 dogs kept their pantry locked up, their bathroom sink water supply turned off, and alarms on their interior doors, according to a statement of probable cause for their arrest on child abuse charges.

Jonathan M. Rockwood, 62, and Marlaina R. Rockwood, 48, were booked into Elko County Jail last week.

Child abuse charges have not been filed, but court documents describe conditions in their home earlier this month when Marlaina was arrested for allegedly striking a teenage girl.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home July 8 on a report of a runaway child. The girl was located and told police that her adopted mother had struck her in the face several times. One of the siblings said Jonathan pinned the teen against the refrigerator while she was being struck.

Marlaina was arrested July 9 on a domestic violence charge. A subsequent investigation by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services observed dog leashes tied to bedroom door handles in order to keep children in their rooms.