Spring Creek couple bound over to district court on suspicion of child abuse

ELKO – A Spring Creek couple was bound over to Elko District Court on Thursday on multiple charges related to child abuse allegations stemming from their arrest about a year ago.
Jonathan and Marlaina Rockwood waived their preliminary hearing in Elko Justice Court originally scheduled for Aug. 13.
Additionally, they were each ordered by Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea to have no contact with the seven children in the matter unless approved by the court and must maintain weekly contact with their attorneys.
Jonathan Rockwood, 63, was bound over to district court on eight counts of permitting or allowing child abuse or neglect/endangerment, first offense, a gross misdemeanor.
His wife Marlaina, 49, was also bound over with eight counts child abuse or neglect, first offense, a category B felony, and seven alternative counts of permitting or allowing child abuse or neglect/endangerment, first offense.
The alleged abuse occurred between May 3, 2019 and July 14, 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office in Elko Justice Court on May 4.
The court documents listed the Rockwoods as co-defendants, facing a combined 23 charges, stating that each of the children were placed in a situation where they were deprived of food and/or water, deprived of sufficient access and/or opportunity to use a bathroom and/or perform necessary or basic hygiene functions.
They were also subjected to excessive corporal punishment and/or physical abuse, left around aggressive and/or dangerous dogs, prevented from having any friends, social contact or interpersonal relationships outside of the Defendants’ family and prevented from attending school and not provided with home school instruction, the document said.
An investigation began into the Rockwoods on July 8, 2020 when Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence on a report of a runaway child.
After the girl was found, she told law enforcement about being struck by her adopted mother. A sibling corroborated the allegation, reporting the girl was held against a refrigerator by her father as she was being struck.
The criminal complaint stated the Rockwoods were each charged with one count specific to the events described by the teen girl.
An investigation by Nevada Division of Child and Family Services discovered leashes on the bedroom doors to keep the children in their rooms. They also found the bathroom sink’s water valves shut off.
The teen reported to authorities that the children were limited with their food and water intake and she was required to watch them to make sure they didn’t get extra drinks of water when using the restroom. However, she observed them “drink water from the toilet because they are thirsty.”
Additionally, the teen told authorities the children were “hit, slapped, yelled at, and screamed at by Marlaina on numerous occasions,” according to the detective’s report.
Jonathan was reported by the teen to “walk away” during the alleged abuse. The children said they were also spanked with his belt that had a studded buckle.
Marlaina was arrested on July 9, 2020, and Jonathan arrested five days later.
A date for arraignment has not yet been set.