Spring Creek couple bound over to district court on suspicion of child abuse

They were also subjected to excessive corporal punishment and/or physical abuse, left around aggressive and/or dangerous dogs, prevented from having any friends, social contact or interpersonal relationships outside of the Defendants’ family and prevented from attending school and not provided with home school instruction, the document said.

An investigation began into the Rockwoods on July 8, 2020 when Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence on a report of a runaway child.

After the girl was found, she told law enforcement about being struck by her adopted mother. A sibling corroborated the allegation, reporting the girl was held against a refrigerator by her father as she was being struck.

The criminal complaint stated the Rockwoods were each charged with one count specific to the events described by the teen girl.

An investigation by Nevada Division of Child and Family Services discovered leashes on the bedroom doors to keep the children in their rooms. They also found the bathroom sink’s water valves shut off.