Spring Creek couple sentenced for child neglect

EKO – A Spring Creek couple will take turns spending six months in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment charges.

Jonathan M. Rockwood, 64, and Marlaina R. Rockwood, 50, were sentenced June 6 by District Judge Al Kacin. They were each given a suspended sentenced of one year in jail but ordered to serve the shorter terms, beginning with Marlaina.

According to court records, the couple with seven adopted children and 10 dogs kept their pantry locked up, their bathroom sink water supply turned off, and alarms on their interior doors. They were arrested in July 2020 after a teenage girl alleged she had been struck in the face several times by Marlaina while being pinned against the refrigerator by Jonathan.

A subsequent investigation by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services observed dog leashes tied to bedroom door handles in order to keep children in their rooms.

The teen told a detective that she and her siblings were restricted in their food and water intake. The girl “has personally observed her siblings drink water from the toilet because they are thirsty,” said the detective’s report.

The bathroom sink cabinet was found to be locked with the water valves turned off, according to the detective.

The children told authorities they were hit and slapped by Marlaina on numerous occasions, and spanked with Jonathan’s belt, which has a studded buckle.

The Rockwoods were originally charged with felony child abuse but they pleaded no contest to gross misdemeanors.

They were ordered to follow the recommendations of their respective clinical psychologists based in Reno, as part of their sentences.

